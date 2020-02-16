Ranji Trophy: Karnataka appeal for venue switch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ranji Trophy group stage is over. After 69 days and 162 matches, eight teams have made the knockout cut. All four quarterfinals will be played from February 20 to 24, as matches from this stage will be over five days. Seven of the eight who qualified had been identified a day earlier. Matches to watch on the last day of group league action were Odisha versus Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh versus Services. These two were in contention to book the second spot in Group C.

As it happened, Services failed to snatch what would have been an unlikely win in Raipur. Odisha secured first-innings lead in Cuttack to seal the last qualifying slot. They ended with 38 points — one behind Jammu & Kashmir — to grab a quarterfinal berth. They will face Bengal at home.

There was doubt over the venue for the Karnataka-Jammu & Kashmir match. According to the original schedule, it was supposed to be held in Jammu. However, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has issued a request for a switch. “Considering various aspects and the logistics we have requested the BCCI and J&K to see if Karnataka can host the match in Bangalore. We are waiting for their confirmation,” said a media release issued by KSCA.

Ranji Trophy QUARTERS

Feb 20-24

Gujarat vs Goa

Bengal vs Odisha

Karnataka vs J&K

Saurashtra vs Andhra

Promoted

J&K, Odisha to Group A, B

Goa to Group C

Relegated

Kerala, Hyderabad to Group C

Uttarakhand to Plate

