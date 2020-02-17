Apex BCCI council sees no merit in conflict claims 

Home Sport Cricket

BCCI's nine-member decision-making body decides not to pursue matter further following discussions during meeting in New Delhi

CHENNAI: The BCCI’s first apex council meeting with all nine members took place in New Delhi on Sunday. It was actually the second meeting of the board’s highest decision-making body, but CAG representative Alka Rehani Bhardwaj was still to become a member of it when the first one took place on November 30 in Mumbai. Rehani Bhardwaj was keen to hold this meeting since she had clarifications to seek regarding conflict of interest charges levelled by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta against key figures, including BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

It was learnt that discussions were held after the CAG representative brought up this point during Sunday’s meeting and it appears that the apex council in general found the conflict claims unsubstantiated. This matter was hence deemed unnecessary for future deliberations. “She (Rehani Bhardwaj) had a few things to ask about the conflict of interest issue related to certain individuals. But after due discussions, it was found that there isn’t enough in those claims that merits further discussion or enquiry. The apex council felt there is no need to pursue this matter further,” said a member of the apex council.

Up to Jain
Since the one-year term of ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain is coming to an end on February 29, the apex council decided to ask him whether he is willing to continue for another year. “I’m hearing from you for the first time that BCCI will ask me if I’m willing. Once I am approached with the terms and conditions, I will take a call,” Jain told this daily.

CEO’s resignation
About reports of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri tendering his resignation, the BCCI said it will decide on the matter in due course. A PTI report quoted Ganguly as saying that the resignation letter is still to be received. “We will see after we receive it.” It was speculated for a while that Johri would step down once elected office-bearers take charge.

Funds distribution
The BCCI has also decided to release funds for the state associations, which had been stopped by a Supreme Court order in October 2016. As reported by this newspaper, the new full member associations from the North-east will get less compared to the associations which have been full members for a long time.Although no amount was mentioned, a member who attended the meeting said that the requirements of nine new associations are being assessed by Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal. “We will evaluate how much they (North-east states and other new full members) need and release funds accordingly,” he said.

D-N Test in Adelaide or Perth

New Delhi: India will play a day-night Test on the tour of Australia later this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday. This comes a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a Test under lights anywhere in Australia.“India will play a day-night Test in Australia. A formal announcement will be made soon,” Ganguly said. The former India captain also said that the second Test of the next home series against England will be a day-night affair. He added that the board will try to have at least one day-night Test in each series moving forward.

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the venue has not been finalised yet, the pink ball game in Australia is likely to be held in either Adelaide or Perth. It can be noted that India had declined Australia’s offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.

