Ability to deal with failures is hallmark of good Test player: Ross Taylor

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Negative experiences can shape a person's character making him more resilient, says New Zealand batsmen Ross Taylor ahead of his record-breaking 100th Test.

Taylor is only two days away from becoming the first cricketer to play 100 games across formats.

Less than three weeks away from his 36th birthday, the local lad will complete a coveted 100 Tests with the first Test against India having already played 231 ODIs and 100 T20 Internationals.

On the eve of his milestone, does Taylor look back at those early days?

"Yeah, I think so. That shapes you as a person and as a player," he agrees instantly.

"Sometimes it's not necessarily the runs you get and the good times. It's how you deal with failures along the way that shape you as a person, as the way you go about your training, as a teammate.

"Sometimes it's the negative things that make you harder and stronger and more resilient, and that's what you need to be a Test player," said Taylor.

Had the Christchurch Test against Bangladesh not been cancelled due to terror attack at the mosque, Taylor would have played his 100th Test in Sydney against Australia.

It eventually became his 99th and he can't be happier to play the big game in front of friends and family.

"David White (NZC CEO) comes in and gives us a talk about what games are coming up and you start doing the math and he actually says Ross, it's going to be your 100th Test in Sydney.

But obviously what happened in Christchurch last year with the shootings at the mosque had moved things back a game.

"But then, things happen for a reason, I believe, and it's nice for it to happen back home. I don't know how many people would have travelled to Sydney for it. So it's nice for it to be here."

He got messages from former teammates Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum.

"I just got a call from Brendon before we got here saying all the best. He said do better than what I did, I don't know what he got in his 100th game. I asked if there was any tip on how to deal with tickets and things like that," he laughed.

"I got a message from Vettori as well last night. Obviously, it is a special club to join and it's nice to hear from fellow players who have been there and done that."

So does he have enough tickets at his disposal? "I don't know if I have enough tickets for them all, there are all coming out of the woodwork! All the old coaches and things like that.

It's a nice time to celebrate them and what they have done for my career. I think my celebrating comes after the Test match. This is just to thank them for all the sacrifices they have made," he said.

Now in the twilight of his career, the thought of retirement did cross his mind once but that was long back when he had set 2019 ODI World Cup as a deadline.

But then he thought he still had something left in his tank and hasn't till date disappointed his fans.

"I always said to myself, 2019 World Cup wasn't a bad place to start thinking about that 'R' word.

But I still I am good enough and have a lot more to offer this team both on and off the field.

"I am still as hungry as ever to score runs. After my first series, I wouldn't have been putting much money on myself to be playing 100 Tests, that's for sure. I am happy with what has happened," he added.