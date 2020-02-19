Home Sport Cricket

PCB chief Ehsan Mani hints at Pakistan giving up Asia Cup hosting rights

The ACC is due to meet in first week of March where Mani said venues and other details of the Asia Cup would be finalised.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

PCB chief Ehsan Mani

PCB chief Ehsan Mani (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday indicated that the country might give up its hosting rights for the Asia Cup T20 tournament this year.

Speaking at the launch of the Pakistan Super League trophy at the National Stadium, Mani said that venue of the Asia Cup would be decided after taking into account the majority view of all the stake-holders in the Asian Cricket Council.

"We have to ensure that earnings of the associate members are not affected. It is not so much about the full members but about the associate members," Mani said.

The ACC is due to meet in first week of March where Mani said venues and other details of the Asia Cup would be finalised.

ALSO READ: Cricket's coming home - Pakistan hosts star-studded T20 league

Mani's statement comes in the backdrop of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament and insistence on playing its share of matches at a neutral venue.

India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 while it has also not played a full Test bilateral series with Pakistan since 2007 due to strained political and diplomatic relations.

Pakistan did visit India in 2012 to play a short limited-overs series.

Wasim Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of the PCB, also indicated that Pakistan would be willing to forego its hosting rights if it can't hold the full tournament at home.

He said most a neutral venue acceptable to all teams would be finalised.

The last Asia Cup in 2018 was held in UAE after the Indian board said it couldn't host Pakistan in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ehsan Mani PCB chief PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Asia Cup T20 tournament Asia Cup T20 Pakistan Cricket
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp