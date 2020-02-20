Umar Akmal suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board 

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation against the batsman.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect... he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit," the Board said in a statement.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments," it added.

The PCB did not get into the specifics of the breach committed by Akmal.

Akmal's PSL team Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for his replacement ahead of the 2020 edition beginning on Thursday.

The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match later on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in October, has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s.