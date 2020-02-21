Home Sport Cricket

'Namaste Trump' won't mark inauguration of Motera stadium: Gujarat cricket body

The cricket stadium at Motera is the world's largest with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

Donald Trump

US Donald Trump (File Photo |AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Friday clarified the 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised at the newly-built cricket stadium here on February 24 only for hosting US President Donald Trump and it will not mark the inauguration of the complex.

Even since Trump's visit to the city was announced around two weeks back, local police, as well as authorities, had been claiming the mega gathering of over 1 lakh people in the stadium would also mark the inauguration of the stadium.

"This event's name is Namaste Trump. It is meant for hosting US President Donald Trump. We will inaugurate the stadium later," said GCA vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani during an interaction with the media at the stadium.

As per the schedule, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address people in this stadium after taking part in a roadshow.

The event has been named 'Namaste Trump' on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' programme organised in the US last year.

The Motera stadium, owned by the GCA, has been completely rebuilt after demolishing the old one, which was constructed in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators.

The entire stadium complex is spread across over 64 acres.

The construction of the new stadium was completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

The GCA had earlier said the stadium will have 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, a clubhouse and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

