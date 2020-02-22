Centurions Vijay & Pradosh power Vijay CC to VAP final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Pradosh Ranjan Paul (104) and Vijay Shankar (100) helped Vijay CC beat Globe Trotters by 76 runs in the semifinals of the 15th VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy limited-overs tournament played at Guru Nanak College grounds. Vijay CC were 36 for four in 12 overs. Then on, Pradosh and skipper Vijay added 161 runs in 159 balls for the fifth wicket to put their team in a strong position. In the other semifinal at VB Nest grounds, R Sanjay Yadav’s all-round display (50; 4/35) came in handy for Alwarpet to thrash MRC ‘A’ by 131 runs and storm into the final.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: Alwarpet 322 in 49.4 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 66, R Kavin 62, P Shijit Chandran 37, R Sanjay Yadav 50, Ashwin Venkataraman 26; MS Sanjay 3/59) bt MRC ‘A’ 191 in 43.3 ovs (S Arun 76, M Affan Khader 45; R Sanjay Yadav 4/35).At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 313/7 in 50 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 104, Vijay Shankar 100, KB Arun Karthick 59 n.o.) bt Globe Trotters 237 in 41 ovs (S Aniruda 86, MS Washington Sundar 29, Maan K Bafna 43).

Ramachandraa bag title

Riding on half-centuries by K Abhinav and Akshay R Sarangdhar, Ramachandraa Public School defeated Nellai Nadar MHSS ‘A’ by eight wickets in the final of the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B

Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS ‘A’ 193/8 in 50 ovs (AP Pragadeesh 68, J Jai Simha 49 n.o; K Abhinav 3/30) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 197/2 in 48 ovs (K Abhinav 78, Akshay R Sarangdhar 68 n.o).

Sanjay shines

An unbeaten 50 by S Sanjay enabled St John’s Public School to beat BVM Global Bollineni Hillside School by ten wickets in the semifinals of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association U-17 inter-school tournament held at Sumangali grounds, Santhoshapuram.

Brief scores: BVM Global Bollineni Hillside 88/5 in 25 ovs (Pranav Manda 26 n.o.) lost to St John’s PS 89 for no loss in 10.3 ovs (S Sanjay 50 n.o, Akshaya Rahul 35 n.o).

David excels

David’s 42 propelled Mar Gregorious to a four-wicket win over Quaid-e-Millath in the semifinals of the SIVET inter-collegiate T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Semifinals: SIVET 168/9 in 20 ovs (Murali 35, Ravi Chandran 60) bt Sri Sankara 144 in 19.3 ovs (Jaylani 30, Naveen 26; Ranjith 3/22, Gugan 3/17). Quaid-e-Millath 133/8 in 20 ovs (Mohammed Tameen 30, M Thamarai 59; Tarun 3/15, Madan Kumar 3/28) lost to Mar Gregorious 134/6 in 19.4 ovs (David 42; Tameen 3/26).

Indian Railways triumph

Indian Railways beat Tamil Nadu 24-35, 35-28, 35-21 in the men’s fives at the 65th senior national ball badminton championship, organised by Tamil Nadu Ball Badminton Association, held at St Joseph’s College of Engineering.Dr B Babu Manoharan, chairman of St Joseph’s group of institutions, and former Indian swimmer Wilson Cherian gave away the awards.Results: Men: Indian Railways bt Tamil Nadu 24-35, 35- 28, 35-21. Women: Karnataka bt Tamil Nadu 35-31, 27-35, 35-24.

