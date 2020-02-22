Home Sport Cricket

Wellington Test: New Zealand seamers bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out for a paltry 165 in little over an hour on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Boult

New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out for a paltry 165 in little over an hour on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

At lunch, New Zealand reached 17 for no loss with Tom Latham batting on 11 in company of Tom Blundell (6 batting). Earlier, Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.

Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with senior partner Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chances of recovery was gone for good.

Ravichandran Ashwin got a beauty from Southee, pretty similar to what Prithvi Shaw got, while Rahane inside-edged one while trying to leave it alone.

It was Mohammed Shami (21), who chanced his arms a bit, hitting a few blows to take India above the 150-run mark. He added 22 runs with Ishant Sharma for the ninth wicket. They were both out in quick succession as India's innings folded in only 68.1 overs.

The 31-run stand between Pant and Rahane did raise visions of a recovery but Rahane's call for a quick single when it wasn't there became India's undoing.

Once Rahane had nearly reached non-striker's end, the junior partner didn't have an option but to sacrifice his wicket as Ajaz Patel's direct throw from point caught him short of ground.

Pant was visibly upset as he threw a dejected look towards Rahane before walking back to the pavilion.

Ashwin then got a delivery that would have even been an unplayable one for the top-order batsmen.

Ashwin, whose batting prowess has deteriorated in the past two years, played for an incoming delivery and the late away movement after pitching surprised him completely.

With India reduced to 132 for 7, Rahane knew that time was running out as a slashed square drive off Trent Boult got him a boundary.

Southee got rid of Rahane soon when he tried to shoulder arm a delivery that made a late inward movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs New Zealand New Zealand Tests Kyle Jamieson
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp