Jammu & Kashmir hold advantage against Karnataka

Jammu & Kashmir are on course to cause the upset of the season in Ranji Trophy.

By Express News Service

Jammu & Kashmir are on course to cause the upset of the season in Ranji Trophy. After bowling Karnataka out for a paltry 206 in a weather-affected quarterfinal, the underdogs reached 88 for two at stumps on Day 3 in Jammu. With almost two days washed out, first-innings lead could prove to be decisive and the hosts look good to get it.

Starting at 14 for two, Karnataka lost skipper Karun Nair for three to slump to 14 for three. Manish Pandey struck a 27-ball 36, but his departure made it 75 for four. Despite No 4 KV Siddharth’s 189-ball 76, Karnataka failed to get close to a kind of total they would have liked. For J&K, skipper Parvez Rasool, Auqib Nabi and Mujtaba Yousuf took three wickets each.

Gujarat take control
Gujarat put a foot in the semifinals by taking a massive lead against Goa in Valsad. In reply to the home team’s 602 for eight declared, Goa were all out for 172, with opening bowler Chintan Gaja taking five for 19. Deciding against imposing the follow-on, Gujarat made 158 for one in the second innings, to stretch their lead to 587. Opener Samit Gohil was bating on 70.

Saurashtra dominate 
In Ongole, Saurashtra strengthened their bid for a semifinal berth by taking control of the match against Andhra. The home team was all out for 136 in reply to Saurashtra’s 419. Jaydev Unadkat took four for 42. Other than opener CR Gnaneshwar’s 43, there was no notable contribution. Batting again instead asking Andhra to follow on, Saurashtra reached 93 for two in the second essay to take a lead of 376 runs.

Crucial lead for Bengal
In Cuttack, Bengal secured first-innings lead against Odisha. Bengal’s fast bowlers took wickets at regular intervals to restrict the home team to 250. Odisha had their moments but failed to capitalise. 

Brief scores (quarterfinals Day 3)
In Ongole: Saurashtra 419 & 93/2 (AA Barot 44 n.o) vs Andhra 136 (J Unadkat 4/42, DA Jadeja 3/27, CS Jani 2/14).
In Cuttack: Bengal 332 & 79/2 vs Odisha 250 (SP Senapati 46; I Porel 3/72, N Das 3/43, Mukesh Kumar 3/51). 
In Valsad: Gujarat 602/8dec & 158/1 (SB Gohel 70 n.o, BH Merai 49 n.o) vs Goa 173 (Amit Verma 56; CT Gaja 5/19).
In Jammu: Karnataka 206 (KV Siddharth 76; Aquib Nabi 3/45, Mujtaba Yousuf 3/45, Parvez Rasool 3/36) vs J&K 88/2 (SP Khajuria 39 n.o).
 

