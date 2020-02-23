Vignesh scalps six in fourth division league

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : P VIGNESH’S 6 for 36 came in handy for State Bank of India Recreation Club to beat National Recreation Club by 48 runs in a Fourth Division A zone match of the TNCA league. Brief scores: State Bank of India Recreation Club 191/8 in 50 ovs (P Raghavendra 42, K Dhilepan 40, A Badrinath 31, V Murali 4/45, P Hari Hara Sudhan 3/63) bt National Recreation Club 143 in 37.3 ovs (K Shanmuga Sundaram 43, P Vignesh 6/36, V Sanjeev Kumar 4/59).

Prithvi Cricket Club 144 in 49.5 ovs (V Naresh Babu 3/40, Aashish Srikrishnan 3/46) lost to Park Town Recreation Club 145/4 in 37.4 ovs (K Mani Bharathy 42, S Vishaal 40). Social Cricket Club 155 in 46.1 ovs (A Devi Prashad 48, T Prasath 39, G Venkat 6/43) lost to Gandhi Nagar Starlets Club 156/5 in 31 ovs (B Arun Kumar 90 n.o, I Prakash 4/41). Young Men’s Association 270 in 49.5 ovs (T Chandru 61, RM Karthik 54, J Parthiban 48, M Anush 4/52) bt Purasawalkam Cricket Club 163/7 in 50 ovs (M Sathish 57, V Vasudevan 3/36).

Senthil shines M Senthil Kumar’s 5 for 12 propelled Masters CC to beat Willow CC by nine wickets in the Senior Division league of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association.

Brief scores: Sivaji CC 134/9 in 30 ovs (Nuthan Prasad 38, Jerme 3/19) lost to Parasuraman Memorial CC 135/8 in 27.1 ovs (Sudarshana Moorthi 56, S Prasanth 3/13). Willow CC 107 in 21.4 ovs (E Bhava 38, M Senthil Kumar 5/12) lost to Masters CC 109/1 in 16.5 ovs (K Abdul Riyaz 53, G. Ramaswamy 36).

MCC A win Madras Cricket Club A blanked Ransa Sports Club A 3-0 in the Sanmar-TNTA Chennai City Cl u b t e n n i s l e a g u e championship. Results: Madras Cricket Club A bt Ransa Sports Club A 3-0 (Vinod Sridhar/ Mohammed Fahad bt J Jayanth/Krishna Teja Raja 6-1, 6-2; Rajeev Vijayakumar/ Mohammed Fariz bt RS Mohit/Preeth Kumar 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Manav Sreekumar/Naithrav Srinivasan bt Prashanth Selvaraj / Nishanth Panneer 6-1, 3-6, 6-2).