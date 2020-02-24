Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand showed lot of discipline in first Test against India: VVS Laxman

India will be disappointed with their performance and I am sure they will introspect and bounce back strongly in Christchurch, Laxman tweeted.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As New Zealand defeated India by ten wickets in the first Test of the two-match series, former cricketer VVS Laxman on Monday said the Kiwi side showed discipline and patience throughout the match.

"Emphatic win for the @BLACKCAPS. They showed a lot of discipline and patience in executing their plans and outplayed India in all departments. India will be disappointed with their performance and I am sure they will introspect and bounce back strongly in Christchurch. #INDvNZ," Laxman tweeted.

This was New Zealand's 100th Test match win. On the other hand, India faced its first defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).

With this win, New Zealand has moved to the fifth spot in the World Test Championship standings.

Set a target of just nine runs, New Zealand achieved the score in just 1.4 overs. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 7 and 2 respectively.

ALSO READ | 'Not good enough': Kohli has no excuses for India's heavy loss in Test

Resuming day four at 144/4, India managed to add just 47 runs to their total before being bowled out.

As soon as the day started, India lost the key wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Hanuma Vihari (15).

Rishabh Pant tried his best to keep the scoreboard moving as he played a knock of 25 runs. He found some support in Ishant Sharma (12) but in the end, Kiwi bowlers bowled out the visitors inside 81 overs.

The Kiwis and India will now lock horns in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs New Zealand India Vs New Zealand test New Zealand tour VVS Laxman
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp