Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after drawing Andhra Pradesh match

Chirag Jani, who scored a century in Saurashtra's first innings, was named man of the match.

Published: 24th February 2020 04:17 PM

Chirag Jani of Saurashtra (Photo | Twitter @saucricket)

By PTI

ONGOLE (Andhra Pradesh): Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, the visitors were dismissed for 426 in 138 overs in the second innings, setting an improbable target of 710 runs for Andhra.

ALSO READ | Anustup Majumdar hero as Bengal storm into semifinals 

After being bowled out for 136 in the first innings, Andhra finished at 149 for 4 in 51 overs in their second essay before play was called off.

A classy half-century by Andhra captain KS Bharat (55, 69 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was the bright spot in the host team's second innings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is on the fringes of national selection and has been part of various India 'A' teams in the recent past, showed why he is rated highly, playing some delightful shots during his knock.

Earlier when Saurashtra resumed, No.10 Chetan Sakariya (29 not out, 99 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (31, 48 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) used the long handle to good effect and added 51 runs.

Chirag Jani, who scored a century in Saurashtra's first innings, was named man of the match.

TAGS
Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy semifinal Jaydev Unadkat Chirag Jani
