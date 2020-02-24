Home Sport Cricket

This day, a decade ago: Sachin Tendulkar became first cricketer to score double hundred in ODIs

During the course of his historic knock, Tendulkar smashed 25 fours and three sixes and stayed unbeaten for the entire course of the match.

On this day 10 years back, Tendulkar played an unbeaten knock of 200 against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

On this day 10 years back, Tendulkar played an unbeaten knock of 200 against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: February 24, 2010 was not just any other day in Indian cricket and for its million fans. It was the day when Sachin Tendulkar -- considered as the 'God of cricket' by many in our country -- became the first male cricketer to score a double-hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

On this day 10 years back, Tendulkar played an unbeaten knock of 200 against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. On the third delivery of the 50th over bowled by Charl Langeveldt, Tendulkar guided the ball -- bowled well outside off -- towards point and immediately called then skipper M.S. Dhoni for a quick single.

As soon as the Master Blaster completed the run, then commentator Ravi Shastri said: "The first man on the planet to reach 200 and it's the superman from India -- Sachin Tendulkar 200 from 147. Take a bow master."

During the course of his historic knock, Tendulkar smashed 25 fours and three sixes and stayed unbeaten for the entire course of the match. Powered by Dhoni's heroics in the death overs, India posted 401/3 on the board and the Proteas were bowled out for 248.

However, Tendulkar was not the first international cricketer to score a double-century in ODIs. Belinda Clarke of Australia was the first to score a double hundred when she scored 229* against Denmark on December 16, 1997.

