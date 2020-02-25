India vs New Zealand first Test: Brittle masters

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli is forthright with words. Victory or defeat, the sk­ipper speaks his mind and makes it clear that neither he nor the team are worried about what people think about them. As long as they are happy doing what they are, he is cool about it. It was no different after the 10-wicket loss in the first Test in New Zealand. “We haven’t played well, but if people want to make a mountain out of it, we can’t help it... I don’t think we become a bad team overnight for losing one match. The dressing room thinks differently. The team atmosphere is different,” Kohli said in Wellington on Monday.

Fair argument. But there were hints of an old malaise in the way things unfolded at Basin Reserve. Indian batsmen have seldom been good travellers to England, Austr­alia, South Africa and New Zealand, where fast bowlers are more effective because of the movement and bo­unce they generate. If the first Test was an indication, the problem persists. Other than a few poor shots — Kohli himself being guilty of it in both innings — India’s ba­tsmen failed to cope with New Zealand’s consistent probing around the off-stump channel. Assistance from the pitch wa­sn’t the same all the time, but their bowlers rarely devia­t­ed from the primary line of attack, using the short-pitched delivery mostly as Plan B.

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari were undone by deliveries moving in or out after pitching on or just outside off. Prithvi Shaw got an unplayable ball in the first innings before playing a forgettable shot in the second. Mayank Agarwal was the lone bright spot, although he failed to covert sta­rts in both innings. So mountainous or not, there is a problem with this Indian batting line-up in these kinds of conditions. Once the New Zealand think-tank has detected and exposed it, expect them to try and exploit the same in the second Test starting in Ch­r­i­s­tchurch on February 29. In Trent Boult and Tim Southee, they have two seasoned experts who can do it day in day out.

The major factor that Kohli feels contributed to the setback was the batting failure on the first day. “I think we let ourselves down massively with the bat in the first innings. You could say the toss played a big role in the Test but that’s uncontrollable, so you can’t take that as a massive factor. Having said that, the first innings performance pushed us back.”

What the captain didn’t say was, the performance was no different in the second innings. Not that chances of saving the Test after conceding a lead of 183 were high, but conditions were not as tough on days three and four compared to Day 1. Save Agarwal, none of the batsmen did anything that might make them confident going into the second Test. Perhaps equally or more disconcerting for those to have noticed signs of improveme­nt in India’s Test performance overseas was the failure of the fast bowlers. At 225/7, there was a genuine opportun­i­ty of restricting New Zeala­nd’s lead to below or around 100, which swelled to 183 following some brisk runs added by their tail-enders. With the exception of Ishant Sharma, the fast bowling unit failed to fire.

Kohli was quick to acknowledge this. “As a bowling group we’ve taken pride in being competitive. Till the first seven New Zealand wickets, we were really good. We wanted to restrict the lead to under 100, but the late runs made things difficult. The bowlers can still be more disciplined, they were not as happy with their performance.” With just four days between the first and last Tests, there are plenty of boxes to tick for the Indians to prove their skipper right and show that one defeat doesn’t make them a bad team.

Scoreboard

India 1st innings: 165

New Zealand 1st innings: 348

India 2nd innings (overnight 144-4): Rahane c Watling b Boult 29, Vihari b Southee 15, Pant c Boult b Southee 25, Ashwin lbw Southee 4, Ishant lbw De Grandhomme 12, Shami (not out) 2, Bumrah c sub b Southee 0. Extras (w2) 2. Total (all out, 81 ovs) 191. FoW: 1-27, 2-78, 3-96, 4-113, 5-148, 6-148, 7-162, 8-189, 9-191 . Bowling: Southee 21-6-61-5, Boult 22-8-39-4, De Grandhomme 16-5-28-1, Jamieson 19-7-45-0, Patel 3-0-18-0 New Zealand 2nd innings: Latham (not out) 7, Blundell (not out) 2. Total (0 wickets, 1.4 ovs) 9. Bowling: Ishant 1-0-8-0, Bumrah 0.4-0-1-0

Analysis of collapse

Prithvi Shaw

1st innings: Got an unplayable one from Tim Southee. Angling in, swinging away and taking the off-stump.

2nd innings: As Trent Boult resorted to short-ball tactics, Shaw couldn’t refrain. Instead of ducking, lobbed it towards square-leg fielder.

Mayank Agarwal

1st innings: After seeing off the initial burst, played an unnecessary pull. The top-edge went straight to the deep square-leg fielder.

2nd innings: Unlucky. Caught down the leg off Boult, after scoring an impressive 58. Went for DRS, but wasn’t convinced about the outcome.

Cheteshwar Pujara

1st innings: Playing from the crease, Kyle Jamieson got one to pitch in and angle away a bit, taking the edge.

2nd innings: Worked out by Boult with a different angle. After facing 81 balls, shouldered arms to one coming back in bowled from around the wicket.

Virat Kohli

1st innings: Like in England 2014, drove away from the body, edging to the cordon off debutant Jamieson’s bowling.

2nd innings: Undone by the short ball from Boult. Went for the pull, but the extra-bounce brushed the gloves and settled into the keeper’s hands.

Ajinkya Rahane

1st innings: Saw what was coming. Facing one bowled from wide of the crease, tried to get his bat away, but it took the edge.

2nd innings: Again angling in, this time from Boult, making him play. As he commits to the shot, the ball seams away a little, taking the edge.

Hanuma Vihari

1st innings: Undone by the seam movement. Looked compact, but couldn’t resist nibbling at one from Kyle Jamieson.

2nd innings: Set up by Southee. Two out-swingers followed by one that came in. Ended up inside-edging onto the stumps.