Home Sport Cricket

Nayeem Hasan spins Bangladesh to innings victory in only Test against Zimbabwe

The big victory in Dhaka ended a six-match losing streak for the hosts and handed centurion Mominul Haque his first win as Test captain.

Published: 25th February 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

17-year-old Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs inside four days in the one-off Test on Tuesday.

The big victory in Dhaka ended a six-match losing streak for the hosts and handed centurion Mominul Haque his first win as Test captain.

Zimbabwe, who trailed by 295 after the first innings, were all out for 189 in the second session with Nayeem returning figures of 5-82.

Nayeem was supported by fellow spinner Taijul Hasan who took four wickets as Zimbabwe lost batsmen at regular intervals after resuming on nine for two, although skipper Craig Ervine (43) and Timycen Maruma (41) offered some resistance.

Mushfiqur Rahim set up the win with his unbeaten 203 as the hosts declared their innings on 560 for six on Monday, in response to Zimbabwe's 265.

Mominul struck his first century as Test captain with a 132 and put on 222 runs with Mushfiqur to set the tone for his team's dominance.

"Everyone did well, and I am happy for the team. We tried to put up a big score and we were able to get that," said Mominul, who became captain in November.

"I don't think it is a difficult start to my captaincy career," he added.

"Yes, we have to win more matches but we will do better."

Taijul took the final wicket of Charlton Tshuma with his left-arm orthodox as the home side celebrated only their second innings victory.

Taijul began the victory push for Bangladesh on the fourth day when he sent back Kevin Kasuza for 10 in the sixth over of the morning session.

Nayeem, who claimed two wickets in the first over of Zimbabwe's second innings on Monday, took the key scalp of senior batsman Brendan Taylor who top-edged a catch to Taijul at long leg for 17.

Ervine and Raza defied the bowling to put on 60 runs for the fifth wicket, but then Ervine's run-out dented Zimbabwe's hopes.

Raza set off for a single off Taijul, but Mominul broke the stumps at the striker's end with a direct hit from cover point to end Ervine's promising innings.

Mushfiqur took a brilliant reflex catch at mid-wicket off Taijul to end Raza's innings before Tamim took another spectacular catch at mid-on to remove Regis Chakabva for 18.

Nayeem trapped Ainsley Ndlovu leg-before for four before completing his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Maruma.

He ended with match figures of nine for 152.

Tshuma unsuccessfully reviewed a leg-before decision against him off Taijul to become the last man dismissed as Bangladesh ended their six-match losing streak in Tests.

Zimbabwe's Ervine, who scored 107 in his team's first innings, said they did not capitalise after winning the toss and batting first.

"It was nice to get some runs in the game but it was one of those disappointing games that we have to put behind us," said Ervine.

"We probably just did not kick on from the start and we definitely needed more than 260 in the first innings."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nayeem Hasan Mominul Haque Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Tests
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp