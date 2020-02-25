Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy semifinals: 7-up Krishnappa Gowtham ensures Karnataka’s progress

Already in the driver’s seat courtesy their first innings lead, Karnataka resumed the day at 245 for four.

Published: 25th February 2020

Karnataka cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham

By Express News Service

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham snapped up seven wickets as Karnataka sealed their place in the Ranji Trophy semifinals after thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs on the final day of the quarterfinal in Jammu on Monday. 

Karnataka will face Bengal in Kolkata from February 29.
Already in the driver’s seat courtesy their first-innings lead, Karnataka resumed the day at 245 for four. They could add only 71 more before folding for 316 in their second innings, setting the hosts a target of 331. Though the home team had a go at the target, off-spinner Gowtham spun a web around them as they were shot out for 163. Earlier in the day, Abid Mushtaq (6/83) and Parvez Rasool (3/88) shared the spoils for Jammu and Kashmir as overnight batsman KV Siddharth (98) missed out on a century, dismissed by the former.

Draw not enough for Andhra
Saurashtra booked a spot in the semifinals by virtue of their first-innings lead against Andhra in Ongole. The match ended in a draw. Resuming at 375/9, the visitors were dismissed for 426 in the second innings, setting Andhra an improbable target of 710. After being bowled out for 136 in the first innings, Andhra finished at 149 for four in their second essay.

Bengal secure passage
Bengal stormed into the semifinals by virtue of their first innings lead over Odisha. Only one session of play was possible in Cuttack on the final day cut short by bad light. Resuming on 361 for seven, Bengal lost their remaining wickets for 12 runs to set Odisha 456 to win.

Brief scores 
(Quarterfinals, Day 5)
In Cuttack: Bengal 332 & 373 drew with Odisha 250 & 39/0. 
In Jammu: Karnataka 206 & 316 (KV Siddharth 98; Abid Mushtaq 6/83, Parvez Rasool 3/88) bt Jammu & Kashmir 192 & 163 (K Gowtham 7/54). 
In Ongole: Saurashtra 419 & 426 drew with Andhra 136 & 149/4 (S Bharat 55 n.o).
Semifinals (Feb 29-Mar 4)
Gujarat vs Saurashtra in Rajkot
Bengal vs Karnataka in Kolkata
 

