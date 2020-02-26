Four days to go, ombudsman DK Jain yet to hear from BCCI on his continuation

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: His term as the BCCI’s ombudsman and ethics officer gets over on February 29, but Justice (retd) DK Jain is still to hear from the board officials whether they want him to continue. At its apex council meeting in New Delhi on February 16, the BCCI decided that Justice Jain would be asked if he wants to carry on in this role after taking charge for a year on March 1, 2019.

Contacted by this newspaper on Tuesday, Justice Jain said he is unaware of any development.

“Nobody from the BCCI has got in touch with me yet. My term gets over on February 29. Unless approached by the BCCI and told about the terms and conditions, I can’t say whether I will continue,” he said.

He was appointed BCCI ombudsman by the Supreme Court.

It can be noted that top officials of the BCCI were busy with other things the last few days. Secretary Jay Shah was caught up with the inauguration of the new stadium in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was also there on Monday, when US President Donald Trump attended a gathering at the giant venue.

“It’s possible that due to other commitments, the BCCI top brass hasn’t been able to get in touch with Justice Jain yet. There are a few days to still, before his term ends. The apex council did decide that he would be asked in he is interested in continuing in this role. If he is not, others will be contacted,” said an official in the know of things.

Justice Jain had a busy year, during which in his additional role as ethics officer he handled a number of conflict of interest cases involving top names like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Ganguly himself.