Kaushik ton puts Jolly Rovers in command against India Pistons  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on M Kaushik Gandhi’s 143, Jolly Rovers posted 435/8 against India Pistons on the first day of the TNCA senior division league match held at the CPT-IP Grounds. Brief scores: (first-innings restricted to 100 overs): At CPT-IP: Jolly Rovers 435/8 (Kaushik Gandhi 143, Murali Vijay 87, B Aparajith 75, R Sonu Yadav 40 n.o; M Suresh Babu 3/79) vs India Pistons. At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 332/7 (Daryl S Ferrario 83, KB Arun Karthick 121; M Siddharth 5/91, M Abhinav 3/90) vs Grand Slam. At IIT-Chemplast: Alwarpet CC 101 (R Rohit 5/24) vs Young Stars 126/3 (R Sathyanarayan 46). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 297/9 (Sanvir Singh 98, K Mukunth 79; ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 4/63) vs Swaraj CC. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Nelson SC 146 (P Praveen Kumar 47; MS Sanjay 3/26, A Ranjan 3/16) vs MRC A 144/9 (Smit K Patel 54; W Antony Dhas 5/38, N Selvakumaran 4/38). At MAC: AGORC 392/7 (P Francis Rokins 136, Adhithya Raghuraman 80, S Parameeswaran 51, S Ashwath 46; Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/116) vs MCC.

TN women lose

Lalitha Sharma’s 3/25 helped Delhi beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayers in Mumbai. In the women’s under-19 one-dayers, Riddhi’s unbeaten 75 came in handy for Vidarbha to register a two-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in Rajkot.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 83 in 38.3 ovs (Lalita Sharma 3/25) lost to Delhi 87/4 in 26.5 ovs. Tamil Nadu U-19 164/9 in 50 ovs (S Swathi 58; Vedanti Salodkar 3/25) lost to Vidarbha U-19 167/8 in 47.5 ovs (Riddhi 75 n.o; KB Vamsi 3/39).

Sreeman shines

S Sreeman’s unbeaten 44 enabled Vels Vidyashram to beat St John’s Public School by four wickets in the final of the inter-school U-17 tournament organised by Chengalpattu District Cricket Association held at Sumangali grounds, Santos­h­ap­uram. M Selvakumar, owner of the TNPL franchise Salem Sp­a­rtans, gave away the trophies.

Brief scores: St John’s Public School 107 in 22.5 ovs (Aravind 3/26, Deepak Raghavendra 3/16) lost to Vels Vidyashram 108/6 in 15.1 ovs (S Sreeman 44 n.o; Joshua John 3/38). MoM: S Sreeman. Special awards: Most valuable player: J Jasper (Kendriya Vidyalaya 1). Best bowler: Md HD Shayan (St John’s PC). Best wicketkeeper: S Sanjay (St John’s). Best all-rounder: Deepak R (Vels Vidyashram). Hat-trick: Aneesh T (PSBB Millennium, OMR).

Nagaraj excels

K Nagaraj’s 4/56 propelled Autolec ERC to beat Ebenezer CA in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA second division league match.

Brief scores: II Division: Ebenezer CA 169/8 in 30 ovs (K Kanibalan 62; K Nagaraj 4/56) lost to Autolec ERC 173/3 in 28.3 ovs (E Edison 50 n.o).

PSPB athletics meet

Amiya Mallick of IOCL bagged gold in the men’s 100m while Sini A Markose of ONGC won gold in the women’s category of the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board’s (PSPB) inter-unit athletics meet.

Men: 10,000m: Suresh Kumar Patel (ONGC, 31.47.8), Gurupreet (HPCL, 32.36.9), Inderjeet Patel (ONGC, 40.33.3). 100m: Amiya Mallick (IOCL,10.48), Siddha­­­­­­­­­­­­n­th Thingalaya (ONGC, 10.56), Manas Gogol (OIL, 10.94). 400m: Ayush Dabas (ONGC, 52.8), Shakthi Singh (EIL, 1.02.4), Debajith Neog (OIL, 1.03.2). Shotput: Om Prakash Singh (ONGC, 18.06), Ashish Bhalotia (IOCL, 16.73), Sourabh Vij (ONGC, 16.29). Women: 100m: Sini A Markose (ONGC, 17.21), Sharm­­­­i­la V (CPCL, 18.6), Aishwarya Raman (CPCL, 19.36).

