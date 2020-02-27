Home Sport Cricket

Christchurch Test: We're ready for Virat Kohli, says Tom Latham

Ahead of the second Test which begins on Saturday at the Hagley Oval, New Zealand opener Tom Latham revealed how they have planned to tackle Kohli once again.

Published: 27th February 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 03:57 PM

Virat Kohli walks, out for 19 to New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHRISTCHURCH: India skipper Virat Kohli hasn't been able to replicate his glorious batting form in the ongoing tour of New Zealand and has managed just 201 runs from nine innings. Kohli was dismissed for 2 and 19 in the first Test which India lost by 10 wickets in Wellington and also lost his numero uno spot in the ICC Test rankings.

"When Virat comes out to bat we will be ready. He is a quality player and there is a reason why he is up around that number one rank for such a period of time," Latham said while talking to reporters on Thursday.

"He has done it for long time and done it in all conditions. If the surface is conducive to sideways movement, we will try and exploit that," Latham added.

The left-handed batsman also felt that the comeback pacer Neil Wagner, who was injured during the first Test, will provide more depth to their bowling department.

"I haven't yet seen him but when he rocks up for training he will be absolutely fizzing up to get going and obviously he will be raring to go. He has been a quality performer for a number of years for us," Latham said.

New Zealand currently lead the two-match Test series 1-0 and will look to gain the crucial 60 points on offer in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

