Home Sport Cricket

Good guidance at this stage can change my career: Mohit Sharma

The right-arm, medium-pacer came into the limelight in the 2012-2013 Ranji season, following which he was signed on by Chennai Super Kings.

Published: 27th February 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Mohit Sharma (File | PTI)

Mohit Sharma (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Right-arm pacer Mohit Sharma, who will be playing for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is looking forward to work alongside head coach Ricky Ponting.

Currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain his fitness post-surgery, Mohit said, "I am at a stage where good guidance can change the course of my career. I am really excited to learn from Ponting and the rest of the coaching staff."

He believes that the strong Indian core will play a key role when the 2020 edition of the tournament kicks off on March 29. "To win the IPL, the performance of your domestic players counts the most," he said. "I think Delhi Capitals has the strongest bunch of Indian cricketers this season. We have the right mix of youth and experience."

"Even last year, the general consensus among other franchises was that Delhi Capitals was the team with the most potential, thanks to their promising young players. I am confident that we can perform even better this year," he added.

The right-arm, medium-pacer came into the limelight in the 2012-2013 Ranji season, following which he was signed on by Chennai Super Kings. He impressed, taking 20 wickets from 15 matches.

The following season, he won the IPL's Purple Cap for most wickets in the tournament - 23.

From 2016 to 2018, he played for Kings XI Punjab, before being re-picked by CSK in 2019. He has 91 IPL wickets to his name, and is one of the tournament's most effective bowlers in powerplays.

His consistency in domestic cricket earned Sharma an India call up in 2013. He has 31 wickets from 26 ODIs and 6 wickets from 8 T20Is.

Hailing from Ballabhgarh in Haryana, Mohit considers Feroz Shah Kotla - now known as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium -- his home ground, "I have been playing at Kotla since I was 16. When I found out that I was picked by Delhi Capitals at the auction, I was delighted to finally get a chance to play for my "home team".

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on March 30 in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohit Sharma Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp