Home Sport Cricket

Hagley Oval will be better track to bowl compared to Basin Reserve: Trent Boult

Boult also gave indications that Kyle Jamieson, after his match-winning all-round performance at the Basin, will be preferred over left-arm orthodox bowler Ajaz Patel.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

TRENT BOULT

NZ pacer Trent Boult (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: Senior New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Friday said he expects the green top at the Hagley Oval to be more conducive for his brand of swing bowling compared to the Basin Reserve track where they thrashed India by 10 wickets in the opening Test.

Boult took four Indian wickets in the second innings including, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.". it's probably better (than bowling at the Basin).

The Basin generally turns into a very nice batting surface. There's a lot of runs been scored there both in domestic and international cricket," Boult said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test here.

"Here's a slightly different story," Boult said referring to the Christchurch strip.

"You are not battling the wind first of all. The overheads are there and it's generally a nice place to pitch the ball up and get it swinging around.

"So we do enjoy coming here as a bowling unit. Hopefully, we can continue that over the next couple of days," he added.

The green top here naturally excites any quick bowler and Boult is no exception.

"It's pretty exciting. Traditionally, you come down here, you normally see a bit of grass. From my point of view, I will be happy to see it stays like that and the ball moving around," he said.

Boult also gave indications that Kyle Jamieson, after his match-winning all-round performance at the Basin, will be preferred over left-arm orthodox bowler Ajaz Patel.

"If we look at the record here from specifically New Zealand spinners, there haven't been too many wickets taken by spinners.

"If that suggests there isn't much turn or they haven't bowled, I am not too sure, but generally it's a good wicket that has good pace and carry," he said.

"I know it swings around here a bit and it is generally a good wicket, a good contest between the bat and ball. That'' what we are going to expect."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trent Boult New Zealand Hagley Oval Basin Reserve
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp