Shafali Verma should look to put a price on her wicket: Diana Edulji

Edulji also said that this is the right time for India to bring the ICC trophy home as all other opponents seem weak at this stage.

Published: 28th February 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

India's Shafali Verma

India's Shafali Verma (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As 16-year-old Shafali Verma continues to capture the imagination of one and all in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, former cricketer Diana Edulji on Thursday said that the youngster should look to put a price on her wicket.

In the tournament, she has so far registered 114 runs and en route created the record for having the highest strike-rate in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition.

Such explosive stats at the top by Shafali have enabled India to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

"Poonam is our trump card, I wish Shafali could move ahead of 30s and 40s, and just understand the importance of her wicket and put a price on her wicket. I want Smriti and Harman to come into form so that the pressure is totally on the opposition. Someone has to score big and bat the complete twenty overs," the former CoA member told ANI.

"We have been getting an explosive start in the powerplay, we should take advantage of that. Initially we never used to get such explosive starts at the top, but now we have this youngster (Shafali) who is batting fearlessly and the others should look to bat around her and not compete with her," she added.

The former CoA member also said that the bowlers have bailed India out in every match in the group stage and the batting lineup should look to consistently cross the 160-run mark.

Edulji also said that this is the right time for India to bring the ICC trophy home as all other opponents seem weak at this stage.

"The others should take advantage of such an explosive start. You have to cross 160 and 170. Bowlers have been bailing us out every time, the extra cushion of 20-25 runs should be there," Edulji said.

"This is the right time to get the Cup because all the teams are struggling. We have a very good chance of winning the Cup. I wish the side all the best, we should cross the barrier and reach the finals and hopefully get the Cup," she added.

India defeated New Zealand by four runs in their last match. Now the side will take on Sri Lanka on Saturday, February 29.

