Five-wicket haul for New Zealand's Jamieson as India folds for 242 in second Test

The last six wickets produced only 48 runs with 26 of them from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the final wicket.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson acknowledges the crowd after taking five consecutive wickets on day one of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29, 2020.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson acknowledges the crowd after taking five consecutive wickets on day one of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: A maiden five-wicket haul for Kyle Jamieson saw India all out for 242 after being sent into bat first in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Despite the green tinge, the wicket did not appear as threatening as expected, with Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari all collecting half centuries.

Captain Virat Kohli again fell cheaply and there was little life in the tail.

The last six wickets produced only 48 runs with 26 of them from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the final wicket.

The 2.03-metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson, who had a dream Test debut with bat and ball when New Zealand won the first Test by 10 wickets, was again to the fore.

He halted Shaw when the opener seemed set to bat for a long time and then accounted for Pujara to start the beginning of the end for India. 

He also removed Rishabh Pant (12), Ravindra Jadeja (nine) and Umesh Yadav (nought) to finish with five for 45.

Kohli, who lost the toss, has had a disappointing tour of New Zealand by his standards although he insisted before the Test that he was not out of form.

He only faced 15 balls for three runs before Tim Southee had his measure and he was trapped in front by an outswinger that seamed back and smacked into the pads. 

It followed scores of 19 and two in the first Test and from 10 innings across all three formats on tour against the Black Caps, Kohli has totalled only 204 runs.

After Kohli's dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari stabilised the innings in an 81-run stand for the fifth wicket before they fell either side of the tea break. 

Despite the bowler-friendly appearance of the wicket, opener Shaw showed signs of his prodigious talent during a bright start for India. 

But after bringing up his second half-century in only his fourth Test, the 20-year-old chanced his arm once too often just before lunch and was out for 54 of 64 balls. 

Shaw looked unconvincing in Wellington during his first Test after 16 months of injury and suspension, with scores of 16 and 14, but given a second chance in Christchurch he plundered runs off the best attack New Zealand could offer. 

His 54 included eight fours as well as a huge six off Neil Wagner to bring up his half-century.

But in the following over, he flashed at a wide delivery from Jamieson and was caught one-handed by a leaping Tom Latham at second slip.

TAGS
India New Zealand Kyle Jamieson Second Test
