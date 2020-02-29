India must win in England and New Zealand to be called a great team, says Michael Vaughan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was another disappointing show from the Indian batsmen on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday and former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said that the World No.1 Test team needs to start winning in England and New Zealand to be considered a great team.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: "NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can't be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND"

Jamieson picked up his maiden fifer in just his second game to put New Zealand on top against India. Jamieson returned with figures of 5/45 as India were bundled out for 242.

Half centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari ensured that the Indians managed to cross the 200-run mark. But they did suffer a collapse which saw them lose their last six wickets for just 48 runs.

Skipper Virat Kohli's poor form continued as he once again became Tim Southee's bunny as the pacer dismissed him for the record 10th time in international cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane looked in control till he was at the crease, but was undone by a beautiful outswinger from Southee who got the Indian deputy caught at first slip after scoring just seven runs.

India had earlier lost the opening Test at Basin Reserve by 10 wickets after twin batting failures.