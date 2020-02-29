Home Sport Cricket

India must win in England and New Zealand to be called a great team, says Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has said that the World No.1 Test team needs to start winning in England and New Zealand to be considered a great team.

Published: 29th February 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Photo | Michael Vaughan Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was another disappointing show from the Indian batsmen on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday and former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said that the World No.1 Test team needs to start winning in England and New Zealand to be considered a great team.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: "NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can't be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND"

Jamieson picked up his maiden fifer in just his second game to put New Zealand on top against India. Jamieson returned with figures of 5/45 as India were bundled out for 242.

Half centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari ensured that the Indians managed to cross the 200-run mark. But they did suffer a collapse which saw them lose their last six wickets for just 48 runs.

Skipper Virat Kohli's poor form continued as he once again became Tim Southee's bunny as the pacer dismissed him for the record 10th time in international cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane looked in control till he was at the crease, but was undone by a beautiful outswinger from Southee who got the Indian deputy caught at first slip after scoring just seven runs.

India had earlier lost the opening Test at Basin Reserve by 10 wickets after twin batting failures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michael Vaughan England New Zealand
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp