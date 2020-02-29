Home Sport Cricket

Majumdar halts Karnataka charge

If Abhishek Raman went for a drive to be caught behind via the first use of DRS in Ranji Trophy history, Abhimanyu Easwaran flicked straight to square-leg.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (C) had figures of 3/65 on Saturday | PTI

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Where will Bengal be without Anustup Majumdar? To begin with, they might not even have played the semifinals. Last week, he rescued Bengal from 46/5 against Odisha with a career-best 157. On Saturday, with Bengal reeling at 67/6 against Karnataka, his unbeaten 120 took the hosts to a respectable 275/9 on Day 1 of the semifinal.Batting first hasn’t been Bengal’s comfort zone this season and Karnataka’s bowlers led by Abhimanyu Mithun ensured that the No 6 was in by the first session itself. The top-order failed, which saw them reduced to 66/5 at lunch. Though there was a fair amount of grass on the pitch, it didn’t seam around as expected. Pacers got assistance, but there were runs for the taking. But given that Bengal’s top-three averages under 20 this season, all Karnataka had to do was to pitch it right and wait for mistakes.

If Abhishek Raman went for a drive to be caught behind via the first use of DRS in Ranji Trophy history, Abhimanyu Easwaran flicked straight to square-leg. While Arnab Nandi was caught spectacularly by wicketkeeper S Sharath courtesy an inside-edge, the shocker came from Manoj Tiway. He likes to go after spinners and made intentions clear by hitting K Gowtham over mid-on. But Karnataka had a plan. They pushed the mid-off and mid-on back a little, inviting Tiwary to have a go. Everyone saw it, except Tiwary. He tried to go over mid-off, but could not clear him. At the stroke of lunch, Sudip Chatterjee after hanging in for 83 balls, was sent back by Ronit More.

At 35, having given up a job at Railways two years back to pursue cricket, Majumdar knows each knock is important if he wants to prolong his career. He loves to drive, puts a price on his wicket, knows the value of partnerships, understands the importance of carrying on when he gets his eye in. “I have played as an opener. Then at No 3 and now at 4, 5 or 6. I have been in numerous situations and its all about adjusting your game to those. I might bat at 230/4 or 46/5, but important is to bat according to the situation,” he said.
Losing Shreevats Goswami soon after lunch, Majumdar found support in the lower-order. He and Shahbaz Ahmed counterattacked their way out.

The 72-run stand was ended by a beauty from Mithun and at 139/7, Bengal were still in danger. Then as Akash Deep came in, they changed their approach. For a No 9, Akash is a decent bat. Majumdar shielded him by giving him strike only against Gowtham, whom Akash tonked for three sixes. As he gained confidence, Majumdar gave him the strike against the pacers as boundaries started to flow in the final session. They put on 107 for the eighth wicket. Though Akash departed for 44, Majumdar completed his second successive ton before unleashing a flurry of boundaries.

semifinals (Day 1)
In Kolkata 
Bengal 275/9 (Majumdar 120 no, Akash Deep 44, Mithun 3/65, More 2/45, Prasidh 2/62, Gowtham 2/88) vs Karnataka.
In Rajkot 
Saurashtra 217/5 (Jackson 69 n.o, Nagaswalla 3/40, Axar 2/47) vs Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp