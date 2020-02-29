Majumdar halts Karnataka charge

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Where will Bengal be without Anustup Majumdar? To begin with, they might not even have played the semifinals. Last week, he rescued Bengal from 46/5 against Odisha with a career-best 157. On Saturday, with Bengal reeling at 67/6 against Karnataka, his unbeaten 120 took the hosts to a respectable 275/9 on Day 1 of the semifinal.Batting first hasn’t been Bengal’s comfort zone this season and Karnataka’s bowlers led by Abhimanyu Mithun ensured that the No 6 was in by the first session itself. The top-order failed, which saw them reduced to 66/5 at lunch. Though there was a fair amount of grass on the pitch, it didn’t seam around as expected. Pacers got assistance, but there were runs for the taking. But given that Bengal’s top-three averages under 20 this season, all Karnataka had to do was to pitch it right and wait for mistakes.

If Abhishek Raman went for a drive to be caught behind via the first use of DRS in Ranji Trophy history, Abhimanyu Easwaran flicked straight to square-leg. While Arnab Nandi was caught spectacularly by wicketkeeper S Sharath courtesy an inside-edge, the shocker came from Manoj Tiway. He likes to go after spinners and made intentions clear by hitting K Gowtham over mid-on. But Karnataka had a plan. They pushed the mid-off and mid-on back a little, inviting Tiwary to have a go. Everyone saw it, except Tiwary. He tried to go over mid-off, but could not clear him. At the stroke of lunch, Sudip Chatterjee after hanging in for 83 balls, was sent back by Ronit More.

At 35, having given up a job at Railways two years back to pursue cricket, Majumdar knows each knock is important if he wants to prolong his career. He loves to drive, puts a price on his wicket, knows the value of partnerships, understands the importance of carrying on when he gets his eye in. “I have played as an opener. Then at No 3 and now at 4, 5 or 6. I have been in numerous situations and its all about adjusting your game to those. I might bat at 230/4 or 46/5, but important is to bat according to the situation,” he said.

Losing Shreevats Goswami soon after lunch, Majumdar found support in the lower-order. He and Shahbaz Ahmed counterattacked their way out.

The 72-run stand was ended by a beauty from Mithun and at 139/7, Bengal were still in danger. Then as Akash Deep came in, they changed their approach. For a No 9, Akash is a decent bat. Majumdar shielded him by giving him strike only against Gowtham, whom Akash tonked for three sixes. As he gained confidence, Majumdar gave him the strike against the pacers as boundaries started to flow in the final session. They put on 107 for the eighth wicket. Though Akash departed for 44, Majumdar completed his second successive ton before unleashing a flurry of boundaries.

semifinals (Day 1)

In Kolkata

Bengal 275/9 (Majumdar 120 no, Akash Deep 44, Mithun 3/65, More 2/45, Prasidh 2/62, Gowtham 2/88) vs Karnataka.

In Rajkot

Saurashtra 217/5 (Jackson 69 n.o, Nagaswalla 3/40, Axar 2/47) vs Gujarat.