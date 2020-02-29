Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli fails again, furious fans call out India captain

Angry with Kohli's rather casual looking dismissal, fans soon took to Twitter to express their unhappiness.

Published: 29th February 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 05:47 PM

India's Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed by New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, for three runs. (Photo | AP)

India's Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed by New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, for three runs. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat in the ongoing tour of New Zealand has worried Indian Cricket fans and they have expressed their concerns over his form on social media.

On the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand, the visitors got bundled out for 242 in their first innings at the Hagley Oval. Indian skipper Kohli's poor form continued as he once again became Southee's bunny as the pacer dismissed him for the record 10th time in international cricket.

In the Wellington Test as well, the Indian batting run-machine has managed scores of 2 and 19 -- one of the main reasons why the visitors had to face a crushing defeat by 10 wickets.

Angry with Kohli's rather casual looking dismissal, fans soon took to Twitter to express their unhappiness.

A user wrote, "Warm-up match se he pata chal gya ke India ka kya hoga. (It was clear from the warm up match what will happen to India)."

Another wrote, "Looks like the entire Indian cricket team went on a vacation with Virat Kohli."

A post read, "Virat Kohli... what a disappointment once again."

"This is the 10th time Southee dismissed Kohli in Intl cricket, most by any bowler. A good CV to have after retirement," a user remarked.

In fact, the 31-year-old has not reached the three-figure mark in his last 21 innings in international cricket.

His last century came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year when he scored 136.

Kohli has also lost the numero uno spot in the ICC Test Rankings and has been replaced by Australia's Steve Smith.

