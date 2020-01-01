Home Sport Cricket

Angelo Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for India series

Mathews, a former skipper of the team, has not played a T20I since August 2018 due to injuries and concerns over his fitness .
 

Angelo Mathews

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5.

The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game.

Mathews played his last T20 International against South Africa in August, 2018, when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket win.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that the 16-member squad will be led by veteran pacer Lasith Malinga.

Initially, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep was included in the squad but he will now make way for seamer Kasun Rajitha after sustaining an injury during practice sessions.

The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

