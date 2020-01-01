Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni leads ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of 2010-19

Kohli scored 7202 runs in this period at an impressive average of 54.97 while Ashwin took 362 wickets at 25.36.

Published: 01st January 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)

MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Charismatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests.

The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-overs teams.

Off-spinner R Ashwin, sidelined since the rise of wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, was the only other Indian to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Kohli scored 7202 runs in this period at an impressive average of 54.97 while Ashwin took 362 wickets at 25.36.

While Kohli was the lone Indian to feature in teams across formats, his deputy Rohit Sharma (7991 runs) was also named in the ODI XI.

Jasprit Bumrah found a place, alongside Kohli and Dhoni in the T20 XI, dominated by Caribbean players.

As many as five West Indies players were named in the team, including 'Universe boss' Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

ALSO READ | Setting records to inspiring a generation: MS Dhoni's legacy

Former skipper Mithali Raj and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami were named in the same women's team picked for both the ODIs and T20s.

Australia's inspirational cricketer, Meg Lanning was named the captain of the side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Team of the decade Cricket Team of Decade
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp