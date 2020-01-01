SDAT clinch A Division hockey title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karthi netted twice (31 & 49) to help SDAT blank SBI 3-0 in the final of the A Division league of the Chennai Hockey Association held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore.

Awards: Best goalkeeper: Nithya Siva (RV Academy). Best defender: Anand (St Paul’s). Best midfielder: Sanjay (Thirumal Academy). Best forward: Vinod (SDAT).

Aravindh scalps five

Riding on medium pacer G Aravindh’s 5/35, Falcon Cricket Club beat Bhimannapet Recreation Club by 16 runs in a TNCA Third Division A zone league match.Brief scores: III Division: A Zone: Jupiter Sports Club 182 in 49.1 ovs (SV Muruganatham 38, C Saffin 37, S Chandrasekar 34; P Ezhilarasan 4/52) lost to Egmore Recreation Club 183/4 in 47.1 ovs (N Niranjan 73, F Edwin Richard 30). Falcon Cricket Club 132 in 35 ovs (R Inbaraj 4/43, AH Abul Hakkim 3/29, TA Sanjay 3/26) bt Bhimannapet Recreation Club 116 in 44.3 ovs (Surendar Doss 40; G Aravindh 5/35).

Pranav shines

P Pranav Kumar’s 4/27 helped Royal Gems CC defeat KRC by 114 runs in a First Division league match of the the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association on Tuesday.

Brief scores: First Division: Royal Gems CC 249/8 in 28 ovs (S Aswin Balaji 43, P Pranav Kumar 37 n.o; J Parthiban 3/25) bt KRC 135 in 27.5 ovs (S Akash 54, S Shamsundar 34; P Pranav Kumar 4/27). Second Division: Leo CC 150 in 28 ovs (M Elumalai 35, Ramesh 36; Karthikeyan Ganapathy 3/25, Vasanth Raj 3/23) lost to Avengers Penetran CC 151/2 in 12.5 ovs (Karthikeyan Ganapathy 51, Sujeendran M 52 n.o; Lokesh Babu 28 n.o).