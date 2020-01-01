Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli remembers U-19 World Cup days, says Kane Williamson was a stand-out player in 2008

Kohli's India beat Williamson's New Zealand in a close semi-final of that edition, which also featured Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has picked his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson as the standout performer of the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup even though the event was dominated by his team and gave the India skipper his first taste of stardom.

Kohli's India beat Williamson's New Zealand in a close semi-final of that edition, which also featured Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

"I remember playing against Kane (Williamson). He was someone who always stood out in the team, his batting ability was very different from the other players who were around. It is good to know that so many people from that batch, like Kane and Steve Smith, have played for their respective countries," Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release by the ICC.

"The ICC U19 World Cup was a very important milestone in my career," said Kohli, who made 235 runs at an average of 47 in 2008.

"It helped us get a good platform to build on and make our careers from thereon, so it holds a very important place in my mind and heart. It is very important to understand and respect the opportunity it provides to you."

While Kohli was a star of the 2008 edition, the 2010 edition featured some of the future England superstars like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and current skipper Joe Root.

In fact, Root recollected how Stokes had batted India out with a match-winning hundred.

The all-rounder peeled off 100 from 88 balls, including six sixes, to lift England to a total of 246 that they successfully defended and gave them a flawless group stage record in New Zealand.

"We didn't get off to the best start in that India game but Ben played one of the best innings I'd ever seen for a player of that age," said Root.

"It was on the first world stage you can play on  he made a brilliant hundred and we ended up winning the game against the tournament favourites, which was fantastic and great to be a part of.

It was a launchpad for me and I played in a squad with a guys who are still in the team now, like Ben and James Vince."

"To play alongside players like that, learn from them and watch them develop, to then go back and play against them in county cricket, meant we were always pushing each other to get better."

