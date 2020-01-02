Home Sport Cricket

Confusion over India's arrival in Guwahati for T20I against Sri Lanka

Keeping in mind the workload on senior players like Rohit Sharma, the Indian selectors decided to give the limited-overs deputy a break from the series.

Indian captain Virat Kohli arrives at a hotel. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Having enjoyed a well-earned break coming into the new year, Virat Kohli's boys are set to get back onto the field when they take on Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday in the first of three T20Is. And considering the security issues there were in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill -- now an act -- the BCCI as well as the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) was keeping a close eye on the situation. But all is under control now as per ACA President Romen Dutta.

Speaking to IANS, Dutta said that the police has been handed the responsibility of managing the security and everything is under control.

"Yes, there was some unrest before, but all is under control now. We have handed over the stadium and all other responsibility with regards to the two teams to the police and they are keeping an eye to ensure that everything is under control," he said.

Surprisingly though, he said that the Indian players will be arriving only on Friday morning whereas members in the Indian team management confirmed that they are assembling on Thursday night itself.

"The Sri Lankan team is coming today at 4 p.m. and the Indian team will come tomorrow morning," Dutta said.

But a member of the Indian team said: "We are assembling tonight in Guwahati."

The Indian team is focusing more on playing T20Is as they gear up for the World T20 in November in Australia. And it all starts with the series against Lanka. Keeping in mind the workload on senior players like Rohit Sharma, the Indian selectors decided to give the limited-overs deputy a break from the series and his position in the team has gone to opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Before this, regular skipper Virat Kohli was given a break during the T20I series against Bangladesh and Rohit led the team. In fact, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too will return to the team during the Lanka series after recovering from a stress fracture that kept him out of action after India's tour of West Indies.

