Home Sport Cricket

Glenn McGrath bats for 'traditional' five-day Tests

Lyon also said that scrapping five-day Tests would be a 'ridiculous' idea.

Published: 02nd January 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Glenn McGrath

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath (File | EPS)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia great Glenn McGrath on Thursday backed the tradition of five-day Tests as the recent discussions around four-day matches have now become a talking point in the cricketing world.

The debate around four-day Test cricket has reignited after it came to the fore that the International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee is likely to consider four-day Test matches as being part of the World Test Championship from 2023.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Sydney Test between Australia and New Zealand, McGrath, who featured in 124 Tests for his nation, said: "I'm very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is."

"To me five days is very special and I'd hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward. In respects to changing how many days its played, I'm actually against it. I like the way it is," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Australia star off-spinner Nathan Lyon had also put his weight behind five-day Tests and said: "You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I've been part of, they go down to the last day."

ALSO READ | Nathan Lyon calls four-day Test concept ridiculous, Justin Langer too not keen on change

Lyon also said that scrapping five-day Tests would be a "ridiculous" idea.

"You look at (Australia) against India at Adelaide in 2014, that went down to the last half-an-hour on day five. Then you look at Cape Town in 2014 as well, you look at that Test match where Ryan Harris bowled Morne Morkel with two overs to go, so that's gone down to the last 10 minutes on day five. I'm not a fan of four-day Test matches," Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Glenn McGrath five-day Tests World Test Championship
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp