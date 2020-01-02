Home Sport Cricket

'Naseem Shah now member of senior Pakistan team, shouldn't be demoted'

Shah has been withdrawn from the World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

Published: 02nd January 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani players greet Naseem Shah after the dismissal of Sri Lankan batsman during the second Test in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Ijaz Ahmed, head coach of the Pakistan U-19 team, has said that the decision to withdraw Naseem Shah from the upcoming World Cup did not hurt him, insisting that the right-arm pacer is now a member of the senior team and should not be demoted.

Shah has been withdrawn from the World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. In an official statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been named as Shah's replacement.

"The decision of pulling out Naseem (from the U-19 squad) did not hurt me. I had a productive discussion on this subject with senior team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis," Ijaz was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Shah, who made his international debut for Pakistan's senior team in Australia in November last year, recently became the youngest fast bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Karachi Test against Sri Lanka which Pakistan won by 263 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

"The main purpose of (raising) a strong national junior squad is to provide good talent to the senior team. Naseem has found his place in Pakistan (senior) team quite fast as he first went to Australia for the Test series and later also played the (recently-held) home Test series against Sri Lanka.

"Considering all this, we feel that he is now a member of the senior team, and therefore should not be demoted to the junior level," Ijaz, who played 60 Tests and 250 ODIs for Pakistan from 1986 to 2001, added.

Shah has so far played three Tests for Pakistan in which he has taken eight wickets.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up of the U19 World Cup, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19.

Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval on January 22, while their third and final group match will be on January 24 against Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan U-19 team Naseem Shah
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp