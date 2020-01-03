Home Sport Cricket

39 balls, 46 minutes: Steve Smith makes slowest start of his career

Smith was back in the sights of left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who has claimed his wicket on four-consecutive occasions this series.

Published: 03rd January 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Steve Smith bats against New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Steve Smith bats against New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Premier Australia batsman Steve Smith on Friday made the slowest start in his Test career after he laboured for 39 balls before he got off the mark on Day One of the third and final Test against New Zealand being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Smith was back in the sights of left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who has claimed his wicket on four-consecutive occasions this series. Smith -- determined to avoid a fifth dismissal to Wagner -- consumed 46 agonising minutes before scoring his first run of the match.

As soon as the 30-year-old scored his first run, the SCG burst into ironic cheers and even the Australian batter could see the funny side, raising his arm to acknowledge the applause.

It was the longest that Smith has gone in his Test career without making his first run. Before this, the right-handed batsman had taken 18 balls against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014 to score his first run.

According to SEN, it was also the longest wait for an Australian batsman to get off strike since 1991 when David Boon battled against the West Indies.

Australia have already won the three-match series, registering comprehensive victories in the first two Tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Australia vs New Zealand Sydney Cricket Ground Neil Wagner
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp