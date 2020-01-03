Home Sport Cricket

Australia bushfires: Chris Lynn makes Big Bash announcement, Glenn Maxwell follows

Australia's T20 specialist Chris Lynn said he will donate a sum of $ 250 to Red Cross's Bushfire efforts for every six hits in the tournament.

Published: 03rd January 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn (Photos | AFP)

By Online Desk

Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is a serious contender to the IPL when it comes to action, pace and glamour.  The ninth edition of the league is currently underway with eight teams competing for the title, assembling the finest T20 cricketers from different parts of the globe.

Australia's T20 specialist Chris Lynn, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore in the recently concluded IPL auctions, made an announcement via his social media handles on Friday, earning him lot of applauds. The 29-year-old right-hander, who represents Brisbane Heat in the BBL, said he will donate a sum of $ 250 to Red Cross's Bushfire efforts for every six hits in the tournament.

"Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country," he wrote. 

Lynn was referring to the raging Australian bushfires that have claimed 16 lives so far and forced thousands to seek refuge. Considered to be the worst fire crisis that has hit the country in decades, blazes have left around 50,000 homes without power on the south coast of New South Wales, the worst affected state. Some 2,500 firefighters are currently battling over 100 blazes raging across the province.

Chris Lynn's announcement was well-received among sports circle and the public. However, the biggest response came from star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who decided to follow his teammate's path. 

"Love it Lynny!! I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now," the Melbourne Stars player said retweeting Lynn. 

Maxwell's team is currently at the top of the table with four wins and one defeat from five games, while Lynn's Brisbane is second from bottom having won just one game of their four outings so far.

Earlier, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had reacted to the fires, saying it is high time that some action is taken regarding the climate change.

"Australia has burnt more than 12million acres this season, they r not even halfway the its peak fire season. Tragic news on #bushfiresAustralia 480 million animals have been lost. This is a culmination of climate change it's time v take some action. Prayers for all affected," he had tweeted.

