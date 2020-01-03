BCCI, teams logjam over IPL dates

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two issues are delaying the release of the fixtures of the upcoming IPL.While they are expected to be formalised and released in the coming days, it is understood that BCCI and the franchises are still some distance away from agreeing on the dates and timing of matches. As per initial discussions, IPL-13 was supposed to begin on March 21 and end by the second week of May. This was because BCCI was keen on not having any fixtures towards the end of the summer due to extreme heat conditions. Although the percentage of day games has reduced, BCCI and the IPL governing council were exploring the possibilities of finishing the tournament by mid-May to give players a break. Such a window will also ensure the availability of England players for the entire duration of the tournament.

But franchises want the tournament to begin not sooner than April 1, as players from Australia, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will not be available till then. If BCCI pushes back the dates as per their demand, then it will result in IPL starting in the middle of a week, something both the board and the broadcasters don’t want.

“If the board waits for all players to arrive then it has to push it forward by another week, which will affect a whole lot of things,” said a BCCI official. “The franchises’ demands are understandable. They might not have their best players available for at least a match if we begin on March 28, which is a Saturday. But if we have to wait for all players to arrive, then we are talking about April 1, which happens to be a Wednesday. The chances of making it a grand spectacle in terms of a full house is less.”

But franchises feel that stars will pull in big crowds, irrespective of the day. Plus, England players — sought after by fans — will be available throughout since their summer only starts in June (Tests against West Indies). “The idea is to have the best players available. So when the window is there, why not make use of it? Weekday or not, getting crowds shouldn’t be a problem,” said one official.

With regards to timings, broadcaster Star Sports is keen on having a 7pm or 7.30pm start, as previous seasons have shown TRPs dwindle after 11pm, especially on weekdays. While they have been pushing for this for two years, franchises are against an early start. They believe that such a move will end up eating into their revenue from stadium entry.

“On a weekday, fan turnout isn’t huge if high-profile sides don’t play,” said another franchise official. “Starting at 8pm is ideal because fans will have time to finish their work and get to the stadium. It makes a huge difference. Even though dates can be adjusted here and there, timing is non-negotiable for franchises.”