Marnus Labuschagne seems like the right guy to lead Australia in future: Ricky Ponting

Ponting also believes that the current leader Tim Paine does not have age on his side, but he will give him another year to do the captaincy duties.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on 130 not out at the end of play on day 1 of the third cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne can lead the side in the future, as he seems like the right guy for the job.

In the ongoing Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Labuschagne managed to score a century on the first day of the match and he saw off the day unbeaten at 130.

Ponting also believes that the current leader Tim Paine does not have age on his side, but he will give him another year to do the captaincy duties.

"Paine hasn't really got age on his side but he probably had one his best games for Australia last week in Melbourne," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"Travis Head is vice-captain now, Marnus Labuschagne is another one that will come into the conversation in 12-18 months' time once he's properly established himself in the team. He seems like the right sort of guy to maybe be a captain down the track at some point," he added.

Currently, Paine averages 31.58 in Tests with seven half-centuries from 49 innings.

The right-handed batsman scored his second first-class century last October and his knock of 79 against the Kiwis in the second Test, helped Australia to reach a comfortable position in the match.

"But 12 months down the track, I'll give Painey at least another 12 months. Yes, he's 35 but if you think of it in cricket terms he's still relatively young," Ponting said.

"With all the cricket that he's missed through his career with his finger issues, it's not like his body has given up on him or getting little injuries - he's as fit as anyone in that squad," he added.

Australia ended day one of the third Test at 283/3 against New Zealand with Labuschagne and Matthew Wade still at the crease.

