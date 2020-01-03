Home Sport Cricket

Shubman Gill 'abuses' umpire after being given out, decision overturned

The decision to overturn the wicket, however, did not go down well with the Delhi team as they walked off the field and play was halted.

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (File | PTI)

By IANS

MOHALI: A huge controversy erupted on Friday when Punjab opener Shubman Gill allegedly "abused" the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

A Times of India journalist narrated the series of events in a thread on his Twitter handle in which he claimed that Shubman, unimpressed with the decision of the on-field umpire, didn't move anywhere and remained at his crease.

The journalist further quoted Delhi vice-captain Nitish Rana as saying that Shubman walked down to umpire Mohamad Rafi and abused him. Following which, the umpire overturned his decision.

The decision to overturn the wicket, however, did not go down well with the Delhi team as they walked off the field and play was halted. Match Referee P. Ranganathan had to intervene and after a brief stoppage, play was resumed.

The 20-year-old Punjab opener was eventually dismissed by Simarjeet Singh. Shubman, after scoring 23 runs of 41 balls, was caught by Anuj Rawat.

In the Elite Group A and B standings, Punjab are currently at the top with 17 points whereas Delhi are at the 11th spot with seven points.

Gill will be leading India 'A' in the two tour matches and three one-day games in New Zealand and is also a part of the India 'A' squad for two four-day games, before Team India play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests beginning January 24.

