Vijay back, but TN still trying to end open debate

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : India all-rounder Vijay Shankar’s return to Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy squad for their crucial clash against Uttar Pradesh — begins in Kanpur on Friday — augurs well. The team has been grappling with injuries to key players this season.Although they salvaged a draw from a precarious position in the their last game, against Madhya Pradesh, a lot of work still needs to be done.

“Our boys showed a lot of character to draw that match,” said Tamil Nadu selection committee chairman M Senthilnathan. “This will give them confidence. We will perform better against Uttar Pradesh. Vijay’s return is a big boost. His experience will come in handy.”Efforts from youngsters N Jagadeesan and K Mukunth, and comeback player Kaushik Gandhi saved Tamil Nadu against Madhya Pradesh. But their batting still remains a major worry.

“When you don’t have six, seven top players, it is difficult to find replacements. It will also take time for youngsters to adjust to the Ranji level. Finding a suitable opening pair is top priority. Only when we have a solid pair at the top, can we post challenging totals. I hope the boys who get a chance will grab them and go on to make an impression.”

Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu believes that adaptation is the key to success, especially for youngsters. “Jagadeesan, Mukunth and Kaushik were outstanding against Madhya Pradesh. We will definitely carry that confidence with us when we take on Uttar Pradesh. But our problem is not just openers, also our lower middle-order. Right from Vijay Hazare Trophy, we haven’t found a solid opening pair. The lower middle order has not shown the fight required at this level.”

“Patience and temperament are crucial in this format. We have come into Ranji Trophy after playing white-ball cricket. But as professionals, the boys need to adapt. I have been trying to help them develop patience, play to the merit of the ball and learn the art of pacing an innings.”With wickets favouring seam bowling so far, Tamil Nadu’s pacers will need to be at their best to deliver their team crucial breakthroughs.

“(T) Natarajan and (K) Vignesh are key bowlers. But after a good spell with the new ball, the tend to go astray in their second spells,” remarked Vasu. “They lack consistency and are not able to seize the momentum. Hope they realise this and play to their potential.”

Another question on the minds of those who follow Tamil Nadu cricket is whether the youngsters who have performed will get a longer run, or make way for seniors when they come back into the fold. Senthilnathan stated that if the young guns live up to their potential in their chances, the combination will then not be tinkered with.

select Fixtures

Group A: In Mohali: Punjab vs Delhi. In Jaipur: Rajasthan vs Andhra. In Hyderabad: Hyderabad vs Kerala.

Group B: In Mumbai: Mumbai vs Karnataka. In Kanpur: UP vs TN.

Group C: In Agartala: Odisha vs Tripura.

Plate: In Mangaldai: Meghalaya vs Pondicherry.