Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell turns fortune-teller, predicts exact mode of dismissal

Glenn Maxwell on Saturday turned into a fortune-teller and went on to predict the exact mode of dismissal.

Published: 04th January 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Australian player Glenn Maxwell during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against India at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Glenn Maxwell. | PTI

By ANI

MELBOURNE: In the ongoing match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, Stars' skipper Glenn Maxwell on Saturday turned into a fortune-teller and went on to predict the exact mode of dismissal.

Maxwell was having a chat with the commentators on the field, and it was then he said: "We might get a catch at mid-off or mid-on". Exactly one ball later, Renegades' batter Sam Harper was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile as he had him caught at mid-on.

BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"We might get a catch at mid-off or mid-on @Gmaxi_32 is a cricketing genius".

In the match between Stars and Renegades, the former won the toss and opted to field first.

Renegades got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening two wickets with just 55 runs on the board.

Till the time of filing this report, Renegades had reached a score of 122/5 in 16.1 overs.

