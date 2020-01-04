Home Sport Cricket

Karnataka pacers shut Mumbai for 194

The day was dominated by the pacers Abhimanyu Mithun (2/48), V Koushik (3/45), Ronit More( 2/47) and Prateek Jain (2/20).

By Express News Service

Karnataka have followed a similar template while picking bowlers in the Ranji Trophy this season — three pacers and two spinners. It was the case for the team in the last season as well. However, when they came up against a strong batting line-up of Mumbai on Friday, they changed their combination, picking four pacers, and a sole spinner in Shreyas Gopal.

The move worked for Karnataka as they bundled out Mumbai for a paltry 194 in an Elite Group B match after Karun Nair opted to bowl first 1 at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

At stumps on Day 1, Karnataka were 79/3, trailing by 115 runs with Ravikumar Samarth unbeaten on 40. At the fag end of the day, Mumbai had something to cheer, courtesy Shams Mulani’s twin strike. From 68/0, Karnataka lost Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Reddy and Rohan Kadam for nine runs in the last four overs.

That apart, it was a day to forget for Mumbai. Aditya Tare was dismissed in the very second over of the day for a duck. The hosts were in deep trouble when Ronit More dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Siddhesh Lad in the 13th over. A few overs later, Mithun took the big wicket of Prithvi Shaw, who was bowled for 29 runs. From 46/3, Mumbai were reeling at 60/6.

It was the skipper Suryakumar Yadav who saved Mumbai from further embarrassment. Having come into the match with 206 runs, he once again stood up to the challenge. The right-handed batsman found a reliable partner in Shashank Attarde to restore stability. In his usual aggressive self, Suryakumar scored 77 off 94 balls. The knock included 10 fours and two sixes. With Attarde, he stitched together 88 runs for the seventh wicket.  

However, their partnership was brought to an end when Koushik sent back Attarde for a 51-ball 35. After Suryakumar departed in the 47th over, Mumbai could survive only nine more overs as they were eventually bowled out inside 200.  

Karnataka began on a good note with Padikkal and Samarth opening the innings. The duo even brought up 50 runs in 67 balls. Nair & Co would have been in a better position had they avoided the late collapse.
Heading into the second day, with Samarth and Nair at the crease experience will hold the key for Karnataka as the team aim to erase the first-innings deficit.

