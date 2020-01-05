Home Sport Cricket

Ahead of first T20 against Sri Lanka, Kohli hit on finger during practice

Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray.

Published: 05th January 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli looks at his injured finger during a training session ahead of the 1st T20 Match against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli looks at his injured finger during a training session ahead of the 1st T20 Match against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka here.

The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session.

Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray.

The only notable absentee from India's practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive here on Thursday.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months.

India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia.

The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli's debut 12 years ago.

Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.

However, the Lankans defeated India in 2014 World T20 final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Injury India vs Sri Lanka First T20
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp