Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes equals record with five catches, South Africa out for 223

Stokes equalled the world Test record of five catches, which had been achieved 11 times previously, most recently by Steve Smith of Australia in 2017/18, also at Newlands.

Published: 05th January 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

England bowler Ben stokes in action during day two of the second cricket test between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

England bowler Ben stokes in action during day two of the second cricket test between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: Ben Stokes equaled the record for catches in an innings by a fielder as England bowled South Africa out for 223 to take a 46-run first-innings lead in the second test at Newlands on Sunday.

Stokes took all his five catches at second slip to become the 12th player — not including wicketkeepers — to take five. Australia's Steve Smith was the last player to do it in test cricket. His five catches also came at the Cape Town ground in 2018.

England needed just over four overs to end South Africa's first innings on Day 3 at Newlands, starting when James Anderson had Kagiso Rabada caught behind for a first-ball duck off the first ball of the day.

Anderson finished with 5-40, his 28th five-wicket haul in tests. That took him past India's Ravichandran Ashwin and England great Ian Botham and into seventh place on the all-time list for five-fors. The 37-year-old Anderson now has the outright record for most five-wicket hauls by an England player in test cricket.

Anderson wrapped it up when Anrich Nortje sliced a thick edge to give Stokes his record-equaling catch.

England made 269 in its first innings after winning the toss and batting. South Africa was 215-8 overnight.

South Africa won the first test to lead the four-match series but England now has a strong chance to draw level in Cape Town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Stokes South Africa England
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp