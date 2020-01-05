Home Sport Cricket

Pradosh ton helps TN U-19 take lead

Prahlad beat Brindhavan S Prasanna Venkatesh’s 55 and A Venkatesh’s 57 enabled Prahlad CC to defeat Brindhavan CC by 30 runs in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association First Division league.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 140 for TN U-19 against J&K

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s knock of 140 helped Tamil Nadu bag a lead of 172 over Jammu & Kashmir on Day 1 of their Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 Elite C group match at CDCA Sri Ramakrishna institutions grounds in Coimbatore. Pradosh and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar added 15 in 21.3 overs for the fifth wicket. J&K were all out for 57 thanks to a fifer from Joy Gupta. Brief scores: J&K 57 in 29.1 ovs (Joy Gupta 5/24) vs Tamil Nadu 229/7 in 52 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 31, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 140, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 35, Basit Bashir 3/75).

Rishi clinches tennis title Rishi Pavendhan defeated Monil Lotilkar 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets in the boys’ final of the VST U-18 CS (7) AITA tennis tournament conducted by MPTA at the KTC courts. Results: Boys: Rishi Pavendhan bt Monil Lotlikar 6-1, 6-3. Girls: Kundana Sri bt Utsah Kalra 6-1, 6-1.

Brief scores: First Division: Prahlad CC 156/6 in 27 ovs (S Prasanna Venkatesh 55, A Venkatesh 57, R Pandia Raj 4/31) bt Brindavan CC 126/7 in 25.4 ovs (V Vijay Anand 30, B Sanjeevan 4/29). Adambakkam CC 123 in 24.2 ovs (B Rishikanth 43, RS Mohit Hariharan 4/39) bt Vijay CC 119/ 7 in 25 ovs (RS Mohit Hariharan 37, KS Vijayaraghavan 4/19).

