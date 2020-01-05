Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana keep Delhi in hunt

By Express News Service

Captain Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana shared a 122-run stand for the third wicket as Delhi ended Day 2 on 195 for four in reply to Punjab’s 313 in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.Delhi’s innings got off to the worst possible start with makeshift opener Anuj Rawat going back to the hut in the very first over off pacer Baltej Singh. Rawat opened the innings in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who is on national duty.

Shorey then walked in and combined with Kunal Chandela for a 62-run stand. Chandela (31 off 69) then fell to Sanvir Singh, leaving the visitors at 64 for two. Delhi have collapsed quite often this season but captain Shorey and Rana both played some judicious cricket to ensure the same was not repeated this time. The left-right combo frustrated the table-toppers as Shorey struck 13 boundaries to his partner’s eight.

It seemed a century was on the cards for Shorey but he was unlucky to fall for 96 as leg-spinner Mayank Markande got the better off him. Nightwatchman Simarjeet Singh did not last long, leaving Rana unbeaten on 64 off 138 at the close of play. It will be up to youngsters Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav and Kunwar Bidhuri to combine with Rana and ensure that Delhi take the first-innings lead or at least get as close to Punjab’s total.

Earlier, resuming the day at 266 for eight, Akul Pandove hit an unbeaten 44 to frustrate the visiting team, and ensure the home side crossed the 300 run-mark. On the opening day, Punjab and India batsman Shubman Gill had courted controversy by arguing with on-field umpire after being given out. The decision was eventually overturned. Brief scores: Punjab 313 (Pandove 44 n.o, Bidhuru 3/62, Baroka 3/45) vs Delhi 195/4 (Shorey 96, Rana 64 n.o).

Shaw rushed to NCA

Prithvi Shaw’s New Zealand tour with India A team was on Saturday thrown into jeopardy after the young Mumbai batsman was rushed to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for an assessment of his shoulder injury. Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai’s game against Karnataka on Friday.

He neither fielded during the second day nor he came out to bat and later left for Bengaluru. Shaw was named in both India A squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour. The team leaves on January 10.

“He has been called to NCA. Mumbai Cricket Association got an email from BCCI. He has left for Bengaluru. He has a tear in the shoulder. That much is known,” said Ajinkya Naik, Mumbai team’s manager.

