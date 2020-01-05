Ranji Trophy: TN middle-order implodes on Day 2 against UP

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu’s Saturday in Kanpur, the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Uttar Pradesh, ended on a dour note. Despite their opening stand finally coming good — V Ganga Sridhar Raju scored 45 off 88 and L Suryaprakash notched up his maiden first-class fifty — Uttar Pradesh’s bowlers ran through Tamil Nadu’s middle-order to leave them reeling at 165/6 at stumps. Only 56 overs were bowled on the day. After rain ruled out play on the first day, the visitors began on a solid note through the left-right combination of Raju and Suryaprakash. Southpaw Raju was the first wicket to fall on the day, having pushed his team’s score to 79 by the 27th over. Suryaprakash hung around at the other end, inching towards his fifty, but he kept running out of partners.

Sarfaraz Khan made an unbeaten 92-ball

53 for Mumbai | PTI

Barring Vijay Shankar and N Jagadeesan, none of Tamil Nadu’s other middle-order batsmen made it into double digits. Pacer Ankit Rajpoot kick-started Tamil Nadu’s spiral in the 36th over, getting one-down Kaushik Gandhi to waft one to stumper Upendra Yadav to make him walk back for a 22-ball 7.

Rajpoot struck again in his next over, this time castling Baba Aparajith for an eight-ball duck. Skipper Vijay Shankar, back in the team for this clash, too fell soon after a 17-ball, 24-run cameo.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari claimed his wicket in the 43rd over, leaving the visitors perched precariously at 129/4. Stumper batsman Jagadeesan seemed to be bedding in for a long innings, but his stay in the middle was cut short in the 54th over.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Sharma got the right-hander stumped for a 36-ball 18. Tamil Nadu’s woes were further compounded on the second last ball of the day. Suryaprakash could add only one more run to his first fifty, his 159-ball stay coming to an end after nicking a Saurabh delivery to the keeper.

Saurabh (3/39) and Rajpoot (2/50) were the pick of Uttar Pradesh’s bowlers. Night-watchman R Sai Kishore (0 n.o) and K Mukunth (1 n.o) have a tall task at hand on Sunday, if their team are to reach a respectable total.

Injured Shaw rushed to NCA Prithvi Shaw’s New Zealand tour with India A team was on Saturday thrown into jeopardy after the batsman was rushed to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for an assessment of his shoulder injury. Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka.

BRIEFSCORES

GROUP A In Hyderabad: Kerala 164 (M Siraj 4/59, M Ravi Kiran 4/39) vs Hyderabad 193/8 (K Sumanth 91 batting; Sandeep Warrier 4/54). In Chandigarh: Punjab 313 (Mandeep Singh 81, AP Pandove 44 not out; K Bidhuri 3/62, Tejas Baroka 3/45) vs Delhi 195/4 (DR Shorey 96, N Rana 64 batting). In Jaipur: Rajasthan 151 & 23/2 vs Andhra 257 (CR Gnaneshwar 73, KS Bharat 52, KV Sasikanth 54; RR Singh 4/36). GROUP B In Mumbai: Mumbai 194 & 109/5 (SN Khan 53 batting; A Mithun 3/52, V Koushik 2/11) vs Karnataka 218 (R Samarth 86; SV Attarde 5/58, SZ Mulani 3/55). In Kanpur: Tamil Nadu 165/6 (L Suryaprakash 51, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 45; Saurabh Kumar 3/39, AS Rajpoot 2/50) vs Uttar Pradesh. GROUP C In Agartala: Tripura vs Odisha Day 2 washed out due to rain PLATE GROUP In Mangaldoi: Meghalaya 65 (SP Udeshi 5/10, Vinay Kumar 3/17, SV Trivedi 2/6) vs Puducherry 80 (R Sanjay Yadav 8/31).