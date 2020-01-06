Home Sport Cricket

Reducing duration of Tests not the solution

Format needs context and ways to draw bigger audiences, but ICC’s proposal for four-day games may prove counterproductive

Published: 06th January 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By Pradeep Magazine
Express News Service

The existential threat that Test cricket is facing has, for some time now, been a matter of concern for all stakeholders of the game, more so of those who value its traditional skills. The shorter formats, first the one-dayers from the seventies onward, and in the last decade the T20s, have relegated Tests to a financial red zone, with dwindling crowds, profits and revenues raising doubts over its very survival.

There has been a long-raging debate on whether some meaningful changes need to be made in the classical format of the game to make it more viewer-friendly so that it can survive the onslaught of commercially viable shorter formats. The suggestions have been many, from limiting the number of overs to be bowled in each innings, to curtailing its time period. These suggestions and debates had so far remained in the realm of speculation as the world’s governing body never ventured to put forth a concrete proposal.

By suggesting now that Test cricket could be reduced to a four-day affair, the ICC has, for the first time, ventured into a territory that is fraught with many dangers, the least of them being the concerns of the players themselves. If Test cricket has survived so far without any dilution to its traditional structure, it is due to the passion of the players themselves for the longer format. The major stakeholders of the game, despite pressure from investors and the popularity of the slam-bang version, are still deeply rooted in its traditions and believe Test cricket to be the ultimate test of their skills. Any changes made will have to be passed by this majority and if they rise in revolt, it will be hard for the governing body to tinker with its foundations.

It is in this context the Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s opposition to the four-day Test, voiced in unambiguous terms, becomes important. Kohli today is no ordinary cricketer, not only is he among the finest ever, he also happens to be the captain of a nation’s team which drives and sustains the commerce of the sport.
Kohli’s opposition comes at a time when his own board is more concerned with a loss of a couple of hundred crores, which it feels are being denied to it by a “biased” ICC and wants the “Big Three” to form a cartel to maximise their cricketing and financial strength. In a statement befitting a great ambassador of the game today, Kohli raised a very pertinent point in questioning the intention behind this move.

Is it to make it more meaningful, competitive and viewer- friendly, or is it to provide more time and space for the shorter formats? This is the obvious question that needs a clear answer and as Kohli so aptly put, tomorrow, four could even become three days. Why the reduction in the number of days is being proposed is the larger question and since the most accomplished and popular cricketer in the world is raising his doubts over this proposal, the governing body will have to pause and listen before moving further.

The very charm, mystique and attraction of Test cricket is the variables of weather and wicket that impact the game profoundly, as with each passing day, different sets of skills come into play. Ask a spinner what it would mean having no fifth day or ask a team and a captain how his approach to the game will change right from day one, when he knows the game will end on the fourth day itself.

If Test cricket may be dying today, it has more to do with dead surfaces that produce boring draws, or stronger teams emasculating rivals in one-sided matches. Even today, there is no better entertainment in sport than watching an intense, close game unfolding over five days, with the result in suspense even in the final session of the fifth day!

Sure, Test cricket needs to find ways and means to bring crowds back into the stadium, but reducing its duration may not be the right answer. The DNA of Test cricket needs to be kept alive and that can be done only with a genuine intent whose prime concern is its survival and not to create more time for shorter formats to flourish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Test
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp