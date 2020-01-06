Home Sport Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan aims to become more 'impactful' for World T20

Dhawan has not been in form lately, especially in T20Is where he scored just 272 runs in 12 innings at a below-par strike-rate of 110.56.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is making a return to the national side after an injury layoff, is hoping to become a more "impactful" player and help the team win the World T20 slated to be held later in the year in Australia.

Dhawan has not been in form lately, especially in T20Is where he scored just 272 runs in 12 innings at a below-par strike-rate of 110.56. However, his plans to return to form were washed out on Sunday after the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled.

"Last year I had lots of injuries but that's part and parcel of our work. It's a new year and I am looking forward for a new start and it's gonna go a long way," Dhawan told BCCI TV.

"This year looking I am forward to score lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup," he added.

In Dhawan's absence, KL Rahul scored a lot of runs opening the batting along with Rohit Sharma, putting pressure on the left-hander.

Asked about his mindset, the 34-said: "I am always positive. I always take things in a positive manner. Injuries are quite natural, so I just take it in my stride. I don't make a fuss about it. I make sure that I always stay in a positive mindset and that helps things to heal very quickly."

"I am always developing my game, developing new shots. I always make sure that I do my preparation well and come on the ground and enjoy myself," he added.

India and Sri Lanka will now face each other in the second T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan World T20
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp