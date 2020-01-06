Home Sport Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar should reveal names of players: Basit Ali on Danish Kaneria issue

Kaneria, who has scalped 261 Test wickets, was banned for life from any cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board after being found guilty of corruption.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali on Monday asked Shoaib Akhtar to reveal the names of players who according to him discriminated against former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria after the former pacer had alleged that some of the Green Brigade cricketers did not eat with the leggie for being a Hindu.

After Akhtar's claim in an interview on a television channel in December 2019, Kaneria, who has featured in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan, had confirmed the allegations and said that only a few players like Akhtar, former skipper Inzamam Ul Haq, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf had supported him.

"I am amazed that Kaneria is saying that he will reveal the names later. Shoaib doesn't need any publicity. He has been a fan favourite and will always be. He doesn't need any fame. But Shoaib should reveal the names of the players," Basit was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

ALSO READ | Players of Akhtar and Kaneria's time should respond to religious discrimination charge, not us: PCB

"Something like this (discrimination based on religion) never happened in my playing days," he added.

Later in December, Kaneria had even made fresh allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government saying that he was not offered any help after being banned from the sport.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar spoke truth; urge Pakistan PM Imran Khan to get me out of mess: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria, who has scalped 261 Test wickets, was banned for life from any cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel in relation to the spot-fixing case involving Mervyn Westfield.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basit Ali Shoaib Akhtar Danish Kaneria
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp