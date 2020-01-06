Home Sport Cricket

Wishes pour in as Kapil Dev turns 61

Not only the cricket fraternity but also wishes by personalities from other walks of life came in for the legend.

Published: 06th January 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev

Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India's first World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday and wishes for the former all-rounder pored in on various social media platforms. Kapil had led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983.

Not only the cricket fraternity but also wishes by personalities from other walks of life came in for the legend.

"Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji," former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

Wishing Kapil, Mohammad Kaif also thanked the former cricketer for being a role model for the younger generation. "Many more happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of youngsters," Kaif tweeted.

"Wishing Team India's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning Captain Kapil Dev a very happy birthday," the BCCI tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapildev Sir. Have a blessed year ahead," India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Kapil's former teammate and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi said: "Birthday Greetings for the greatest Indian all rounder till date..God Bless Kaps now & Always..Love All Always.!"

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor was also not behind and wrote: "An absolute great. And gave us all so much pleasure whenever he played. A superb player & a peerless entertainer. Happy birthday Kapil Dev."

Kapil had made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978 before making his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad. He represented India in 131 Tests, amassing 5,248 runs and 434 wickets. In 225 ODIs, Kapil accumulated 3,783 runs with 253 wickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Dev VVS Laxman
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp